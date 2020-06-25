All apartments in Fairburn
400 Park Place
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

400 Park Place

400 Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

400 Park Place, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
That Special Place - This wonderful home on a spacious corner lot features a fireplace in front of newly installed hardwood floors. The open floor plan allows you to relax in the family room and gaze at the all stainless steel kitchen while you plan the night menu. Once you have eaten your fill, no stairs are required because the master bedroom suite is on the main floor! Lay out tomorrow's outfit in the walk in closet or unwind in your private Jacuzzi. Upstairs is 3 other bedrooms and a full bath, plus there is a built in desk in the hallway for the studious among you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Park Place have any available units?
400 Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 400 Park Place have?
Some of 400 Park Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
400 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 400 Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 400 Park Place offers parking.
Does 400 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Park Place have a pool?
No, 400 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 400 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 400 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
