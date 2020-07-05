All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:25 PM

322 Breeze Mdw

322 Breeze Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

322 Breeze Meadow, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Awesome ranch home located in Fairburn. Excellent access to Interstate 85! There are really nice features in this home. The fireplace is the focal point in the living room with great decorative panels. Arched doorways. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Very warm feel with the dark wood laminate flooring. Visit today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee.

Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
