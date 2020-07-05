322 Breeze Mdw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome ranch home located in Fairburn. Excellent access to Interstate 85! There are really nice features in this home. The fireplace is the focal point in the living room with great decorative panels. Arched doorways. The kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Very warm feel with the dark wood laminate flooring. Visit today!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee.



Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.