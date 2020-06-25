2400 Village Green Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities green community cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this charming Craftsman-style home located in the desirable Village Green community! This home features a 2-story foyer, separate living and dining rooms, and a spacious kitchen and breakfast area open to a cozy family room with a fireplace. The large owner's suite offers generous closet space and a bath with a dual-sink vanity and soaking tub. The large backyard is ideal for outdoor entertaining!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.