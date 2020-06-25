All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 2400 Village Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
2400 Village Green Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 7:54 PM

2400 Village Green Drive

2400 Village Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2400 Village Green Drive, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
green community
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
green community
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this charming Craftsman-style home located in the desirable Village Green community! This home features a 2-story foyer, separate living and dining rooms, and a spacious kitchen and breakfast area open to a cozy family room with a fireplace. The large owner's suite offers generous closet space and a bath with a dual-sink vanity and soaking tub. The large backyard is ideal for outdoor entertaining!

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Village Green Drive have any available units?
2400 Village Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 2400 Village Green Drive have?
Some of 2400 Village Green Drive's amenities include pet friendly, green community, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Village Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Village Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Village Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Village Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Village Green Drive offer parking?
No, 2400 Village Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Village Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Village Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Village Green Drive have a pool?
No, 2400 Village Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Village Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Village Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Village Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Village Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Village Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Village Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College