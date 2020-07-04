All apartments in Fairburn
240 Lake Louise Lane
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

240 Lake Louise Lane

240 Lake Louise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

240 Lake Louise Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split Level with HUMOUNGOUS Master Bedroom - A quiet, well maintained cul-de-sac is what you need. Home sits on 1/3 acre of wooded and flat land. 4 car driveway leads to garage. Walk up uncovered portico and enter home to a split floorplan. Go up to living room, dining room, kitchen, deck, and 3 bedrooms. Go down to house length sized master bathroom and en-suite bath. Great home for entertaining or raising a family Must see before it is rented sight unseen. Contact Shannon Washington by texting 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagment.com.

To apply, go to www.brickstonemanagement.com and find the property address 240 Lake Louise. Click and complete.

(RLNE5172817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Lake Louise Lane have any available units?
240 Lake Louise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
Is 240 Lake Louise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
240 Lake Louise Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Lake Louise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 240 Lake Louise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 240 Lake Louise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 240 Lake Louise Lane offers parking.
Does 240 Lake Louise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Lake Louise Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Lake Louise Lane have a pool?
No, 240 Lake Louise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 240 Lake Louise Lane have accessible units?
No, 240 Lake Louise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Lake Louise Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Lake Louise Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Lake Louise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Lake Louise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

