240 Lake Louise Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Split Level with HUMOUNGOUS Master Bedroom - A quiet, well maintained cul-de-sac is what you need. Home sits on 1/3 acre of wooded and flat land. 4 car driveway leads to garage. Walk up uncovered portico and enter home to a split floorplan. Go up to living room, dining room, kitchen, deck, and 3 bedrooms. Go down to house length sized master bathroom and en-suite bath. Great home for entertaining or raising a family Must see before it is rented sight unseen. Contact Shannon Washington by texting 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagment.com.



To apply, go to www.brickstonemanagement.com and find the property address 240 Lake Louise. Click and complete.



(RLNE5172817)