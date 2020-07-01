All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

1075 Winding Brook Way

1075 Winding Brook Way · No Longer Available
Location

1075 Winding Brook Way, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular Home*4 Bedrooms with 3 1/2 Baths*Front porch for taking in the evening breeze*Step inside to your formal family room and entertaining dining room with beautiful light fixture to impress and new flooring*2-story great room with fireplace for warming your soul*Full eat-in-breakfast area awaits your casual dining experience and kitchen with plenty of cabinets, microwave, full pantry, refrigerator, oven/range*dishwasher and desk area for meal planning or homework area*Laundry room*Owners suite with walk-in closet*Home has secondary bedroom with ensuite bathroom*additional bedroom has bathroom that can be privatized*Lots of storage throughout*Rear covered patio and large rear yard*2-car garage completes this property*Call or submit request for viewing today! Application fee per adult is $75.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1075 Winding Brook Way have any available units?
1075 Winding Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 1075 Winding Brook Way have?
Some of 1075 Winding Brook Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1075 Winding Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
1075 Winding Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1075 Winding Brook Way pet-friendly?
No, 1075 Winding Brook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 1075 Winding Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 1075 Winding Brook Way offers parking.
Does 1075 Winding Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1075 Winding Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1075 Winding Brook Way have a pool?
No, 1075 Winding Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 1075 Winding Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 1075 Winding Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1075 Winding Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1075 Winding Brook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1075 Winding Brook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1075 Winding Brook Way does not have units with air conditioning.

