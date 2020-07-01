1075 Winding Brook Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spectacular Home*4 Bedrooms with 3 1/2 Baths*Front porch for taking in the evening breeze*Step inside to your formal family room and entertaining dining room with beautiful light fixture to impress and new flooring*2-story great room with fireplace for warming your soul*Full eat-in-breakfast area awaits your casual dining experience and kitchen with plenty of cabinets, microwave, full pantry, refrigerator, oven/range*dishwasher and desk area for meal planning or homework area*Laundry room*Owners suite with walk-in closet*Home has secondary bedroom with ensuite bathroom*additional bedroom has bathroom that can be privatized*Lots of storage throughout*Rear covered patio and large rear yard*2-car garage completes this property*Call or submit request for viewing today! Application fee per adult is $75.00.