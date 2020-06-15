4370 Wax Myrtle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room. Kitchen with stainless appliances, new backsplash and granite with island. Heavy moldings and quality built on crawl space. Built in book case on each side of fireplace with gas logs with wet bar. Hrdwd in foyr, LR, DR, family room/breakfast room. Fresh paint downstairs. All bedrooms up. Master bath with dual vanity separate shower and whirlpool tub. All bedrooms with ceiling fans. Blinds on all windows. Large fenced backyard in cul de sac. Deck off family room, freshly painted. 2 car garage, pull down stairs upstairs with floored attic space for storage. Owner must approve pet, 1 small dog if allowed with $500 pet fee. This is a non-smoking property. This property will be managed by Owner