Evans, GA
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:18 PM

4370 Wax Myrtle Court

4370 Wax Myrtle Court
Location

4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA 30809

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2730 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room. Kitchen with stainless appliances, new backsplash and granite with island. Heavy moldings and quality built on crawl space. Built in book case on each side of fireplace with gas logs with wet bar. Hrdwd in foyr, LR, DR, family room/breakfast room. Fresh paint downstairs. All bedrooms up. Master bath with dual vanity separate shower and whirlpool tub. All bedrooms with ceiling fans. Blinds on all windows. Large fenced backyard in cul de sac. Deck off family room, freshly painted. 2 car garage, pull down stairs upstairs with floored attic space for storage. Owner must approve pet, 1 small dog if allowed with $500 pet fee. This is a non-smoking property. This property will be managed by Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court have any available units?
4370 Wax Myrtle Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court have?
Some of 4370 Wax Myrtle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 Wax Myrtle Court currently offering any rent specials?
4370 Wax Myrtle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 Wax Myrtle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4370 Wax Myrtle Court is pet friendly.
Does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court offer parking?
Yes, 4370 Wax Myrtle Court does offer parking.
Does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4370 Wax Myrtle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court have a pool?
Yes, 4370 Wax Myrtle Court has a pool.
Does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court have accessible units?
No, 4370 Wax Myrtle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 Wax Myrtle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4370 Wax Myrtle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4370 Wax Myrtle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
