Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Evans, GA with garage

Evans apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
409 Richmond Street
409 Richmond Street, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2750 sqft
Excellent Home in Evans - Excellent 2 story with 4 beds and 2.5 bath is located in Evans. Formal living/diningroom, greatroom w/ gaslog fireplace,breakfast area, second floor bonus area and laundryroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
931 Sawbuck Way
931 Sawbuck Way, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Hamilton Village subdivision and is perfect for a family! The house is wired for surround sound and high speed internet.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2700 sqft
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
834 Glencoe Way
834 Glencoe Way, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2814 sqft
AVAIL JULY 1 | 5 Br 4 Full Baths | Golf Cart | Pool | Walking Trails - This home has lots to offer. The main level features a guest bedroom and bath, spacious kitchen, dining room and lots of hardwoods.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2730 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5799 Carriage Hills Drive
5799 Carriage Hills Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2228 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Well maintained home in the Stevens Creek Elementary/Stallings Islands/Lakeside High school zones. Three bedrooms on the main level and fourth bedroom or activity room up.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4089 Eagle Nest Drive
4089 Eagle Nest Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2306 sqft
Very Nice Home in Columbia County - Wonderful Open Floor Plan - Formal Living and Dining Area - Spacious Kitchen overlooks Large Family Room - Kitchen with Breakfast Area - Large Owner Bedroom + Three Additional Bedrooms Upstairs - Large Double Car
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4873 Orchard Hill Drive
4873 Orchard Hill Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2003 sqft
4873 Orchard Hill Drive Available 08/10/20 Home For Rent - 4873 Orchard Hill Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home, 2003 Heated Sq/ft Home with 2 car garage. Located in Columbia County and zoned for sought after Evans School District.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2260 sqft
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
310 Connor Cir
310 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1604 sqft
310 Connor Circle is the perfect townhome for a family. Located in the Connor Place subdivision, this home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a private fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1604 sqft
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
117 Highview Drive
117 Highview Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1919 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. Large well maintained, updated tri level home with fenced rear yard, covered patio, family room or 4th bedroom. Laminate hardwood floors on the main level; upgraded kitchen and appliances. Pleasure to show. No Pets.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
217 Ashley Circle
217 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a sunken great featuring vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Freshly painted through out. Home also Features a gas fireplace and kitchen with separate dining area. Back yard is fenced with nice patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$953
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Montclair
21 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Evans, GA

Evans apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

