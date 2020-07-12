Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Evans, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Evans apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
27 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1277 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1209 sqft
Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North Belair Road to Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
421 Connemara Trail
421 Connemara Trail, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1571 sqft
421 Connemara Trail Available 08/01/20 Prime Location * Evans Home * Screened Porch - Highly sought after Evans Location * Double Garage * Screened Porch * Split Floor Plan * Large Kitchen * Walk-In Closet * Pantry * Fenced Yard * Gas Fireplace *

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
471 Lawrence Drive
471 Lawrence Drive, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
471 Lawrence Drive Available 09/04/20 Home For Rent - 471 Lawrence Drive Evans, GA 30809 - Location, Location, Location! Completely Remodeled 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home with 1450 Heated Sq/ft, one car garage and Huge front porch overlooking a 3 acre Pond.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
225 Dorset Drive
225 Dorset Lane, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2075 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1 | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | Great floor plan with good sizes room. Downstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room and eat in kitchen. The upstairs features a large bedroom and a full bath.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4533 Glastonbury Drive
4533 Glastonbury Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2514 sqft
Avail Now | 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths | Pool & Tennis Community - Well maintained 2 story home. Features include main level owner suite w/vaulted ceiling,large closet,separate vanities & garden tub.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2700 sqft
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2730 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4089 Eagle Nest Drive
4089 Eagle Nest Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2306 sqft
Very Nice Home in Columbia County - Wonderful Open Floor Plan - Formal Living and Dining Area - Spacious Kitchen overlooks Large Family Room - Kitchen with Breakfast Area - Large Owner Bedroom + Three Additional Bedrooms Upstairs - Large Double Car

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
522 Thrasher Trail
522 Thrasher Trl, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Immaculate, and NEVER LIVED IN Four bedroom, Three Full Bath home in beautiful Whispering Pines neighborhood! Open floorplan with an eat in kitchen featuring GE stainless appliances and granite countertops, a formal dining room with coffered
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
963 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4715 Cutter Mill Road
4715 Cutter Mill Road, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
4715 Cutter Mill Road Available 08/30/20 Large Split Floor Plan Home - 4 Bed 2 Bath Split Floor Plan home with Double Garage, Large Fully Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, Stainless Steel Appliances in the Large Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings in Living

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4676 Red Leaf Way
4676 Red Leaf Way, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
4676 Red Leaf Way Available 07/14/20 4676 Red Leaf Way - Maple Creek - Two story with approximately 1548 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
259 Ashton Woods Drive
259 Ashton Woods Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1710 sqft
259 Ashton Woods Drive Available 09/11/20 259 Ashton Woods Drive - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 11, 2020! Two story home with approximately 1710 square feet. Convenient location and Columbia county schools! Large living room with fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
228 Hot Springs Drive
228 Hot Springs Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1838 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/2020 TRUE RANCH BRICK home in well established Orchard Hill! GAS RANGE IN Kitchen W/ granite countertops, plantation shutters, breakfast area and pantry, Owner's suite features trey ceilings, sunken garden tub surrounded by marble

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
535 Blue Ridge Crossing
535 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
535 Blue Ridge Crossing - Available NOW! Brick ranch with approximately 1600 square feet. Great room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Laundry area. Screen porch. Deck. Two car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
371 Connor Cir
371 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Experience luxury living in this 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with an attached car garage. This safe home is inside a secured, gated community. Close to shopping and great Columbia County schools.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
National Hills
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Evans, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Evans apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

