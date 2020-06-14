Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Evans, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Evans renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
954 Hunting Horn Way
954 Hunting Horn Way, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2015 sqft
954 Hunting Horn Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home in Evans Ga! - Beautifully maintained 4 bd/2 bath brick ranch in Bridlewood Subdivision. Home features vinyl hardwood flooring throughout and ceramic tile in bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8 Elm St
8 Elm Court, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807 Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2700 sqft
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4528 Plantation Rd
4528 Plantation Road, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
4528 Plantation Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4528 Plantation Rd Martinez, GA 30907 - 3BR/ 2BTH RANCH OFF BELAIR ROAD CLOSE TO I-20 & MINUTES FROM FT GORDON.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4873 Orchard Hill Drive
4873 Orchard Hill Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2003 sqft
4873 Orchard Hill Drive Available 08/10/20 Home For Rent - 4873 Orchard Hill Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home, 2003 Heated Sq/ft Home with 2 car garage. Located in Columbia County and zoned for sought after Evans School District.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1604 sqft
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
117 Highview Drive
117 Highview Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1919 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. Large well maintained, updated tri level home with fenced rear yard, covered patio, family room or 4th bedroom. Laminate hardwood floors on the main level; upgraded kitchen and appliances. Pleasure to show. No Pets.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
501 Edgecliff Lane
501 Edgecliff Lane, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
Well maintained END UNIT townhome featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room combo, eat in kitchen. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the main living area.

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Montclair
16 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1101 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,341
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Montclair
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
40 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,106
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1515 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
National Hills
5 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Belair
8 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
Studio
$1,019
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Belair
19 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lake Aumond
6 Units Available
Woodhill
1355 Jackson Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$799
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1235 sqft
Distinctive living near dining and entertainment. Onsite grilling area, fitness center, and clubhouse. A large pool provided. Lots of built-in storage. Spacious interiors with fantastic views. Private balconies and patios available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Evans, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Evans renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

