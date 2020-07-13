/
apartments with pool
51 Apartments for rent in Evans, GA with pool
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1277 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1209 sqft
Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North Belair Road to Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.
4533 Glastonbury Drive
4533 Glastonbury Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2514 sqft
Avail Now | 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths | Pool & Tennis Community - Well maintained 2 story home. Features include main level owner suite w/vaulted ceiling,large closet,separate vanities & garden tub.
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2730 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.
522 Thrasher Trail
522 Thrasher Trl, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2432 sqft
Immaculate, and NEVER LIVED IN Four bedroom, Three Full Bath home in beautiful Whispering Pines neighborhood! Open floorplan with an eat in kitchen featuring GE stainless appliances and granite countertops, a formal dining room with coffered
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls
4422 Forrest Dr
4422 Forrest Dr, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
4422 Forrest Dr Available 04/06/20 Fantastic Summers in Martinez with your own Pool! - Cute brick ranch in Columbia County! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this home offers plenty of room for your family! Walk outside to a spacious pool
4001 Stowe Drive
4001 Stowe Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2700 sqft
4001 Stowe Drive Available 08/03/20 Home For Rent - 4001 Stowe Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 4 Bedroom/ 3 Full Bath Home features 2700 sq/ft with all the trimmings! Located in the highly sought after Tudor Branch, this Home includes Hardwood
371 Connor Cir
371 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Experience luxury living in this 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with an attached car garage. This safe home is inside a secured, gated community. Close to shopping and great Columbia County schools.
Montclair
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,027
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,327
1296 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Belair
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1384 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1383 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
National Hills
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$803
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Belair
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
National Hills
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Montclair
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Westside
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
West Augusta
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1400 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1590 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Montclair
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$736
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$841
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1236 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Westside
Rocky Creek
950 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Rocky Creek Apartments offers spacious living at an affordable cost! Conveniently located between Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway, you are minutes away from I-20 and major highways leading you to all counties of the CSRA.
Belair
The Estates at Perimeter
50 Saint Andrews Dr, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1403 sqft
Luxury apartments feature ceiling fans, European garden tubs and security system. There are large closets and extra storage. Amenities include pool, playground, clubhouse, fitness center and controlled access gate. Located near Georgia Regents University.
