2 bed 2 bath apartments
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Evans, GA
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1100 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
663 Mickleson Way
663 Mickelson Way, Evans, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Rent $1,000. Available 08/15/2020. Minimum 620 Credit Score Required. No pets. Move in ready. Centrally located to everything! Tucked away on a dead end cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1149 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
501 Edgecliff Lane
501 Edgecliff Lane, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
Well maintained END UNIT townhome featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room combo, eat in kitchen. HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout the main living area.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Montclair
23 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$899
950 sqft
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
National Hills
10 Units Available
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$903
817 sqft
Live Well at Our Augusta Apartment Community River Creek offers a garden-style Augusta, GA apartment experience like no other. With easy access to all shopping and dining, the local houses for rent simply cannot compete with our community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
West Augusta
110 Units Available
Icon Waverly
3190 Skinner Mill Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1187 sqft
Come home to a beautiful natural setting of tall trees on the banks of Rae's Creek. Icon Waverly offers some of the largest living spaces in West Augusta.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Montclair
23 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
601 Giddings Ct, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1060 sqft
Located in beautiful West Augusta, Gateway Crossing represents a new standard of apartment living. Experience stylishly appointed one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and enjoy resort style amenities at its best.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Montclair
Contact for Availability
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$838
1044 sqft
Nestled serenely between a peaceful lake and rolling hills, yet minutes from shopping, recreation and fine dining. The Traditions at Augusta offers luxury apartment home living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
22 Units Available
The Lory of Perimeter
2900 Perimeter Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
902 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle waiting for you at some of the friendliest apartments in Augusta, Georgia. Our beautiful community with designer interior and exterior renovations means you'll find unparalleled luxury and up-to-date amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Montclair
15 Units Available
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
939 sqft
Minutes away from Augusta Mall, the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta University, Downtown, and Fort Gordon. Travel time to your important destinations will always be less than expected!
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
National Hills
1 Unit Available
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1158 sqft
Welcome to Residence at Riverwatch Apartments! At Residence, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are tailored to your highest standards. From breathtaking views, to gourmet kitchens, and spa inspired bathrooms, no detail has been overlooked.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
7 Units Available
McHenry Square
2000 McHenry Sq, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1085 sqft
Stop by McHenry Square today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting studio, one, or two bedroom apartment, McHenry Square has what you’re looking for! The fully-equipped kitchen combined with a spacious design
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
21 Units Available
Helena Springs
3001 Helena Springs Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1005 sqft
Welcome to Helena Springs, one of Augusta’s newest apartment communities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
2 Units Available
Creekside at Augusta West
1020 Amli Way, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$899
1080 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Belair
36 Units Available
The Parc at Flowing Wells
1150 Interstate Pkwy, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1124 sqft
Apartment community featuring resort-style pool, dog parks, and community grill. The one- to three-bedroom apartments have built-in computer nooks, in-unit laundry, and wood floors. Near I-20 and Augusta Soccer Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Westside
21 Units Available
Nine Two Six West
926 Stevens Creek Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Nine Two Six West Apartments located in Augusta, Georgia feature every comfort and convenience to make you feel at home. We are located in west Augusta, minutes from Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
39 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1333 sqft
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Belair
8 Units Available
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$989
1037 sqft
Welcome to Sanctuary Apartments in Augusta, GA! Sanctuary has three different phases of apartments that each offer something unique to satisfy individual tastes of apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
National Hills
4 Units Available
Ten35 Alexander
1035 Alexander Dr, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1214 sqft
Check out our stunning apartments for rent in Augusta, GA! When you call TEN35Alexander home expect to enjoy weekends relaxing in a pool-side cabana while living well in spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with newly-renovated
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
National Hills
3 Units Available
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd, Augusta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1058 sqft
Welcome to PInewood at National Hills, located just off Washington Road. Our convenient location is minutes from from I-20, shopping and a vast selection of restaurants and entertainment.
