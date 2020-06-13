133 Apartments for rent in Evans, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
312 Scarlett Court
312 Scarlett Court, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2000 sqft
This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1141 Hunters Cv
1141 Hunters Cv, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2098 sqft
Updated House in Evans! - Charming home in sought after Hunter's Cove! Huge Kitchen beautifully upgraded with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen opens to a amazing breakfast area over looking a beautifully maintained fenced in

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 River Bound Court
905 River Bound Ct, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1850 sqft
905 River Bound Court Available 06/15/20 905 River Bound Court - Adorable home with custom backyard, decorative pond and patio. Zoned for River Ridge Elementary, Riverside Middle and Greenbrier High School.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm St
8 Elm Court, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807 Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4740 Savannah Lane
4740 Savannah Lane, Evans, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
3000 sqft
4740 Savannah Lane Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4740 Savannah Lane Evans, GA 30809 - This 6 Bed/ 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
931 Sawbuck Way
931 Sawbuck Way, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Hamilton Village subdivision and is perfect for a family! The house is wired for surround sound and high speed internet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2700 sqft
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
834 Glencoe Way
834 Glencoe Way, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2814 sqft
AVAIL JULY 1 | 5 Br 4 Full Baths | Golf Cart | Pool | Walking Trails - This home has lots to offer. The main level features a guest bedroom and bath, spacious kitchen, dining room and lots of hardwoods.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
663 Mickleson Way
663 Mickelson Way, Evans, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
Rent $1,000. Available 08/15/2020. Minimum 620 Credit Score Required. No pets. Move in ready. Centrally located to everything! Tucked away on a dead end cul-de-sac.

1 of 35

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2730 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5799 Carriage Hills Drive
5799 Carriage Hills Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2228 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Well maintained home in the Stevens Creek Elementary/Stallings Islands/Lakeside High school zones. Three bedrooms on the main level and fourth bedroom or activity room up.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4089 Eagle Nest Drive
4089 Eagle Nest Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2306 sqft
Very Nice Home in Columbia County - Wonderful Open Floor Plan - Formal Living and Dining Area - Spacious Kitchen overlooks Large Family Room - Kitchen with Breakfast Area - Large Owner Bedroom + Three Additional Bedrooms Upstairs - Large Double Car
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2260 sqft
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2509 Ravenna Lane
2509 Ravenna Lane, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3161 sqft
2509 Ravenna Lane Available 08/01/20 Luxury Living in Crawford Creek - This home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths, perfect for a large or growing family.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4873 Orchard Hill Drive
4873 Orchard Hill Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2003 sqft
4873 Orchard Hill Drive Available 08/10/20 Home For Rent - 4873 Orchard Hill Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home, 2003 Heated Sq/ft Home with 2 car garage. Located in Columbia County and zoned for sought after Evans School District.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
372 Connor Circle
372 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1604 sqft
Gated Community in Columbia County with a community pool! This lovely end unit townhome boasts beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. All new carpet recently installed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
2072 Summerton Circle
2072 Summerton Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1671 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off one months rent with 12 month lease executed prior to June 15, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
117 Highview Drive
117 Highview Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1919 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. Large well maintained, updated tri level home with fenced rear yard, covered patio, family room or 4th bedroom. Laminate hardwood floors on the main level; upgraded kitchen and appliances. Pleasure to show. No Pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
217 Ashley Circle
217 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1612 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a sunken great featuring vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Freshly painted through out. Home also Features a gas fireplace and kitchen with separate dining area. Back yard is fenced with nice patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Evans, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Evans renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

