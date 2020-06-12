Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:41 PM

107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evans, GA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1209 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1141 Hunters Cv
1141 Hunters Cv, Evans, GA
Updated House in Evans! - Charming home in sought after Hunter's Cove! Huge Kitchen beautifully upgraded with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen opens to a amazing breakfast area over looking a beautifully maintained fenced in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
409 Richmond Street
409 Richmond Street, Evans, GA
Excellent Home in Evans - Excellent 2 story with 4 beds and 2.5 bath is located in Evans. Formal living/diningroom, greatroom w/ gaslog fireplace,breakfast area, second floor bonus area and laundryroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 River Bound Court
905 River Bound Ct, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1850 sqft
905 River Bound Court Available 06/15/20 905 River Bound Court - Adorable home with custom backyard, decorative pond and patio. Zoned for River Ridge Elementary, Riverside Middle and Greenbrier High School.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm St
8 Elm Court, Evans, GA
Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807 Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4740 Savannah Lane
4740 Savannah Lane, Evans, GA
4740 Savannah Lane Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4740 Savannah Lane Evans, GA 30809 - This 6 Bed/ 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1421 Hampton Street
1421 Hampton Street, Evans, GA
Beautiful Evans Home in Highly Rated School District - This beautiful home offers a split floor plan with a Formal Living Room and Dining Room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Pinecone Place
149 Pinecone Place, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1301 sqft
- Dogs are allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home will require gas service for the heat and water heater. (RLNE2416396)

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
931 Sawbuck Way
931 Sawbuck Way, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Hamilton Village subdivision and is perfect for a family! The house is wired for surround sound and high speed internet.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
312 Scarlett Court
312 Scarlett Court, Evans, GA
This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
834 Glencoe Way
834 Glencoe Way, Evans, GA
AVAIL JULY 1 | 5 Br 4 Full Baths | Golf Cart | Pool | Walking Trails - This home has lots to offer. The main level features a guest bedroom and bath, spacious kitchen, dining room and lots of hardwoods.

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
4725 Rhett Drive
4725 Rhett Drive, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1701 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4725 Rhett Drive in Evans. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1137 Brighton Drive
1137 Brighton Drive, Evans, GA
Available NOW! Two Story, Brick home w/approx 2514 sq ft.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5799 Carriage Hills Drive
5799 Carriage Hills Drive, Evans, GA
Available May 1, 2020. Well maintained home in the Stevens Creek Elementary/Stallings Islands/Lakeside High school zones. Three bedrooms on the main level and fourth bedroom or activity room up.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4089 Eagle Nest Drive
4089 Eagle Nest Drive, Evans, GA
Very Nice Home in Columbia County - Wonderful Open Floor Plan - Formal Living and Dining Area - Spacious Kitchen overlooks Large Family Room - Kitchen with Breakfast Area - Large Owner Bedroom + Three Additional Bedrooms Upstairs - Large Double Car
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
579 Blue Ridge Crossing
579 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1713 sqft
579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
645 CLINTON WAY
645 Clinton Way West, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2380 sqft
Spacious Martinez Ranch Home - This spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch offers hardwood and tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen, all on an oversized lot with fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.

