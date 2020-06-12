/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:41 PM
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evans, GA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1209 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1141 Hunters Cv
1141 Hunters Cv, Evans, GA
Updated House in Evans! - Charming home in sought after Hunter's Cove! Huge Kitchen beautifully upgraded with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen opens to a amazing breakfast area over looking a beautifully maintained fenced in
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
409 Richmond Street
409 Richmond Street, Evans, GA
Excellent Home in Evans - Excellent 2 story with 4 beds and 2.5 bath is located in Evans. Formal living/diningroom, greatroom w/ gaslog fireplace,breakfast area, second floor bonus area and laundryroom.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 River Bound Court
905 River Bound Ct, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1850 sqft
905 River Bound Court Available 06/15/20 905 River Bound Court - Adorable home with custom backyard, decorative pond and patio. Zoned for River Ridge Elementary, Riverside Middle and Greenbrier High School.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm St
8 Elm Court, Evans, GA
Available 07/20/20 Private home near Army base and Augusta National - Property Id: 133807 Call for availability now for short term. Nicely furnished, comfortable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4740 Savannah Lane
4740 Savannah Lane, Evans, GA
4740 Savannah Lane Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4740 Savannah Lane Evans, GA 30809 - This 6 Bed/ 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1421 Hampton Street
1421 Hampton Street, Evans, GA
Beautiful Evans Home in Highly Rated School District - This beautiful home offers a split floor plan with a Formal Living Room and Dining Room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
149 Pinecone Place
149 Pinecone Place, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1301 sqft
- Dogs are allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home will require gas service for the heat and water heater. (RLNE2416396)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
931 Sawbuck Way
931 Sawbuck Way, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Hamilton Village subdivision and is perfect for a family! The house is wired for surround sound and high speed internet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
312 Scarlett Court
312 Scarlett Court, Evans, GA
This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
834 Glencoe Way
834 Glencoe Way, Evans, GA
AVAIL JULY 1 | 5 Br 4 Full Baths | Golf Cart | Pool | Walking Trails - This home has lots to offer. The main level features a guest bedroom and bath, spacious kitchen, dining room and lots of hardwoods.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
4725 Rhett Drive
4725 Rhett Drive, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1701 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4725 Rhett Drive in Evans. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.
1 of 17
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1137 Brighton Drive
1137 Brighton Drive, Evans, GA
Available NOW! Two Story, Brick home w/approx 2514 sq ft.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5799 Carriage Hills Drive
5799 Carriage Hills Drive, Evans, GA
Available May 1, 2020. Well maintained home in the Stevens Creek Elementary/Stallings Islands/Lakeside High school zones. Three bedrooms on the main level and fourth bedroom or activity room up.
1 of 22
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4089 Eagle Nest Drive
4089 Eagle Nest Drive, Evans, GA
Very Nice Home in Columbia County - Wonderful Open Floor Plan - Formal Living and Dining Area - Spacious Kitchen overlooks Large Family Room - Kitchen with Breakfast Area - Large Owner Bedroom + Three Additional Bedrooms Upstairs - Large Double Car
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
579 Blue Ridge Crossing
579 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1713 sqft
579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
645 CLINTON WAY
645 Clinton Way West, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2380 sqft
Spacious Martinez Ranch Home - This spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch offers hardwood and tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen, all on an oversized lot with fenced in backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
183 Creekview Circle
183 Creek View Cir, Martinez, GA
183 Creekview Circle Available 08/03/20 - This 4 bedroom, split-level home will be available 8/3/2020. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. On the main level are the kitchen, dining room, and living room.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Hickory Drive
154 Hickory Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1766 sqft
Rare Martinez Home on 3.1 Acres! - Located on a beautiful 3.1 Acre Lot, this rare beauty in Martinez at first glance looks like a standard brick home, but as you tour it you can see it is so much more.
