pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:34 AM
130 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Evans, GA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1277 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1209 sqft
Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North Belair Road to Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
471 Lawrence Drive
471 Lawrence Drive, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1450 sqft
471 Lawrence Drive Available 09/04/20 Home For Rent - 471 Lawrence Drive Evans, GA 30809 - Location, Location, Location! Completely Remodeled 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home with 1450 Heated Sq/ft, one car garage and Huge front porch overlooking a 3 acre Pond.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
225 Dorset Drive
225 Dorset Lane, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2075 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1 | 4 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | Great floor plan with good sizes room. Downstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining room and eat in kitchen. The upstairs features a large bedroom and a full bath.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
117 Palmer Court
117 Palmer Court, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1891 sqft
117 Palmer Court is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Bay Hill community.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4533 Glastonbury Drive
4533 Glastonbury Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2514 sqft
Avail Now | 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths | Pool & Tennis Community - Well maintained 2 story home. Features include main level owner suite w/vaulted ceiling,large closet,separate vanities & garden tub.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2700 sqft
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2730 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1137 Brighton Drive
1137 Brighton Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2514 sqft
Available NOW! Two Story, Brick home w/approx 2514 sq ft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4524 Derryclare Lane
4524 Derryclare Lane, Evans, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1080 sqft
Cozy 2 BR 2 BTH Cottage convenient to Ft Gordon, Shopping, Restaurants and Interstate. Features a front porch and privacy fenced rear yard. Kitchen has all appliances and a breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
Contact for Availability
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
954 Windmill Lane
954 Windmill Lane, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3179 sqft
954 Windmill Lane Available 08/28/20 954 Windmill Lane - Windmill Plantation - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2020! Greenbrier Schools! Stately 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Windmill Plantation. Hardwood floors in formal living room and dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4676 Red Leaf Way
4676 Red Leaf Way, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
4676 Red Leaf Way Available 07/14/20 4676 Red Leaf Way - Maple Creek - Two story with approximately 1548 square feet. Living room with fireplace. Dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Ashley Circle
215 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1300 sqft
215 Ashley Circle - Holiday Park - Available Now! Ranch Style Home.Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
259 Ashton Woods Drive
259 Ashton Woods Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1710 sqft
259 Ashton Woods Drive Available 09/11/20 259 Ashton Woods Drive - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 11, 2020! Two story home with approximately 1710 square feet. Convenient location and Columbia county schools! Large living room with fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
252 Full Circle Drive
252 Full Circle Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1983 sqft
252 Full Circle Dr is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Steeplechase community. The flooring is carpet, hardwood, and tile throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls
Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4001 Stowe Drive
4001 Stowe Drive, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2700 sqft
4001 Stowe Drive Available 08/03/20 Home For Rent - 4001 Stowe Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - This 4 Bedroom/ 3 Full Bath Home features 2700 sq/ft with all the trimmings! Located in the highly sought after Tudor Branch, this Home includes Hardwood
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
535 Blue Ridge Crossing
535 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
535 Blue Ridge Crossing - Available NOW! Brick ranch with approximately 1600 square feet. Great room with fireplace. Dining room. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Laundry area. Screen porch. Deck. Two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
19 Units Available
Montclair
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive, Augusta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-20, this modern community features spacious apartments with in-unit laundry. On-site cyber cafe with computers and Wi-Fi, cardio wellness center and large pool. Cabanas and a grilling area provided. Gated community.
