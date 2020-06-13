Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:24 PM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Evans, GA

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1209 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
149 Pinecone Place
149 Pinecone Place, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1301 sqft
- Dogs are allowed with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. This home will require gas service for the heat and water heater. (RLNE2416396)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4740 Savannah Lane
4740 Savannah Lane, Evans, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
3000 sqft
4740 Savannah Lane Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4740 Savannah Lane Evans, GA 30809 - This 6 Bed/ 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1141 Hunters Cv
1141 Hunters Cv, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2098 sqft
Updated House in Evans! - Charming home in sought after Hunter's Cove! Huge Kitchen beautifully upgraded with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances! Kitchen opens to a amazing breakfast area over looking a beautifully maintained fenced in

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 River Bound Court
905 River Bound Ct, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1850 sqft
905 River Bound Court Available 06/15/20 905 River Bound Court - Adorable home with custom backyard, decorative pond and patio. Zoned for River Ridge Elementary, Riverside Middle and Greenbrier High School.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
931 Sawbuck Way
931 Sawbuck Way, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Hamilton Village subdivision and is perfect for a family! The house is wired for surround sound and high speed internet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
312 Scarlett Court
312 Scarlett Court, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2000 sqft
This is a beautiful two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Anderson Ridge subdivision. This home has hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors throughout and a gas log fireplace in the living room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Derst Avenue
1002 Derst Avenue, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2700 sqft
Now is the time for you to Fall in Love with this Charming Beautifully Landscaped 1 and Story Split Floor Plan Brick Home.

1 of 35

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
4370 Wax Myrtle Court
4370 Wax Myrtle Court, Evans, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2730 sqft
Available May 1, 2020. Rent $1495.00 Credit score 650 required. Popular area. Gorgeous 2 story in quiet cul-de-sac w/ the best schools! 5 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hdwd in entry, foyer, formal LR and DR, kitchen, breakfast and family room.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1137 Brighton Drive
1137 Brighton Drive, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2514 sqft
Available NOW! Two Story, Brick home w/approx 2514 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
3 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$697
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4090 Syndey St
4090 Sydney Street, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1842 sqft
Home For Rent - 4090 Sydney St Martinez, GA 30907 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath 1842 Heated Sq/ft Home located on over half acre lot in the Heart of Martinez and zoned for HIGHLY sought after Lakeside School District! Home features hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
606 Spyglass Road
606 Spyglass Road, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2214 sqft
606 Spyglass Road - West Lake - AVAILABLE JUNE 10, 2020! Beautiful ranch home surrounded on three sides by West Lake Country Club Golf Course. Across the street from the 5th hole.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4873 Orchard Hill Drive
4873 Orchard Hill Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2003 sqft
4873 Orchard Hill Drive Available 08/10/20 Home For Rent - 4873 Orchard Hill Drive Grovetown, GA 30813 - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home, 2003 Heated Sq/ft Home with 2 car garage. Located in Columbia County and zoned for sought after Evans School District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
579 Blue Ridge Crossing
579 Blue Ridge Crossing, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1713 sqft
579 Blue Ridge Crossing - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located within walking distance to and from Blue Ridge Elementary, Lakeside Middle and Lakeside High School. The owner's suite is located downstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
645 CLINTON WAY
645 Clinton Way West, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2380 sqft
Spacious Martinez Ranch Home - This spacious 3 Bed 2 Bath ranch offers hardwood and tile flooring and an eat-in kitchen, all on an oversized lot with fenced in backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
310 Connor Cir
310 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1604 sqft
310 Connor Circle is the perfect townhome for a family. Located in the Connor Place subdivision, this home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom with a private fenced backyard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4256 Waylon Dr
4256 Waylon Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1916 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath total electric home located in the Ashton Woods subdivision. Home features a bonus room, hot tub, and a custom kitchen. The kitchen features cabinets, granite countertops, and tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
2072 Summerton Circle
2072 Summerton Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1671 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Half off one months rent with 12 month lease executed prior to June 15, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5435 Everlook Circle
5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2889 sqft
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls

1 of 19

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
425 Santa Anna Trail
425 Santa Anna Trail, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1834 sqft
425 Santa Anna Trail Available 04/01/20 Home For Rent - 425 Santa Anna Trail Martinez, GA 30907 - Welcome to the this delightful two-story home located in Carson Cutoff at Petersburg Station. This 3 Bed/ 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Evans, GA

Finding an apartment in Evans that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

