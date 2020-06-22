All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8 Perimeter Center

8 Perimeter Center North · No Longer Available
Location

8 Perimeter Center North, Dunwoody, GA 30346
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Whether you just started looking or are tired of searching for your home away from home to transition into - Atlanta Accommodations is happy to help you with your housing needs today.

We have already taken care of the applications and paid all of the high dollar deposits for utilities, cable, internet and more.

We combine everything into one affordable bill conveniently set up in 30 day increments to allow for proration so you only pay for the days you need.

PROVIDED FOR YOU:
? Safe, affordable, comfortable accommodations in convenient locations - Dunwoody and Midtown.
? Each unit comes with:
? Full furnishings - all housewares and linens
? Cable
? Utilities up to 75.00
? Washer/dryer inside your apartment
? Private internet - never worry about sharing wifi.

ATLANTA ACCOMMODATIONS WOULD LOVE TO ASSIST YOU TODAY!

Thank you,

Suzanne Ellers
Atlanta Accommodations
770-573-7686 Office
770-856-4609 Direct
www.furnished-apts.com
s.ellers.atlaccom@windstream.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Perimeter Center have any available units?
8 Perimeter Center doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 8 Perimeter Center currently offering any rent specials?
8 Perimeter Center isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Perimeter Center pet-friendly?
No, 8 Perimeter Center is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 8 Perimeter Center offer parking?
No, 8 Perimeter Center does not offer parking.
Does 8 Perimeter Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Perimeter Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Perimeter Center have a pool?
No, 8 Perimeter Center does not have a pool.
Does 8 Perimeter Center have accessible units?
No, 8 Perimeter Center does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Perimeter Center have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Perimeter Center does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Perimeter Center have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Perimeter Center does not have units with air conditioning.
