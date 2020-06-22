8 Perimeter Center

Amenities

Whether you just started looking or are tired of searching for your home away from home to transition into - Atlanta Accommodations is happy to help you with your housing needs today.



We have already taken care of the applications and paid all of the high dollar deposits for utilities, cable, internet and more.



We combine everything into one affordable bill conveniently set up in 30 day increments to allow for proration so you only pay for the days you need.



PROVIDED FOR YOU:

? Safe, affordable, comfortable accommodations in convenient locations - Dunwoody and Midtown.

? Each unit comes with:

? Full furnishings - all housewares and linens

? Cable

? Utilities up to 75.00

? Washer/dryer inside your apartment

? Private internet - never worry about sharing wifi.



ATLANTA ACCOMMODATIONS WOULD LOVE TO ASSIST YOU TODAY!



Thank you,



Suzanne Ellers

Atlanta Accommodations

770-573-7686 Office

770-856-4609 Direct

www.furnished-apts.com

s.ellers.atlaccom@windstream.net