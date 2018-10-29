5533 Mt Vernon Way

Amenities

Daylight 2-bedroom basement for Rent - Located in Dunwoody, minutes drive to Perimeter Mall and I-285, this day light basement has two bedrooms, one living room, one full bath and one small kitchen. All newly renovated. Washer and dryer hookup. Long term or short term welcome. Good for working professionals. Not suitable for pets or children. Basic Qualifications: 1. no eviction history 2. no criminal background 3. income is 3 times of the rent at least. Please text Teresa to schedule a showing (404) 512 - 5459



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5104071)