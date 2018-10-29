All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

5533 Mt Vernon Way

5533 Mount Vernon Way · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Mount Vernon Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Daylight 2-bedroom basement for Rent - Located in Dunwoody, minutes drive to Perimeter Mall and I-285, this day light basement has two bedrooms, one living room, one full bath and one small kitchen. All newly renovated. Washer and dryer hookup. Long term or short term welcome. Good for working professionals. Not suitable for pets or children. Basic Qualifications: 1. no eviction history 2. no criminal background 3. income is 3 times of the rent at least. Please text Teresa to schedule a showing (404) 512 - 5459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Mt Vernon Way have any available units?
5533 Mt Vernon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 5533 Mt Vernon Way currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Mt Vernon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Mt Vernon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Mt Vernon Way is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Mt Vernon Way offer parking?
No, 5533 Mt Vernon Way does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Mt Vernon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Mt Vernon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Mt Vernon Way have a pool?
No, 5533 Mt Vernon Way does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Mt Vernon Way have accessible units?
No, 5533 Mt Vernon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Mt Vernon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Mt Vernon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 Mt Vernon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5533 Mt Vernon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
