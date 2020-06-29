5327 Whitney Landing

Amenities
5BR/4BA/2CAR Garage 4 Sides Brick 2013 built Dunwoody Home w/Rocking Chair Front Porch Available April 6. Open Floor plan w/Hardwoods on main. Granite Kitchen w/tile backsplash, stainless appliances, open to Fireside Living room, brkfst Rm, Playroom/office. Cozy outdoor fireplace on deck. Main Level has BR/Full Tiled Bath, separate Dining Room & Study. Upstairs Huge owner's suite w/sitting room & treyed ceilings, Mstr BA has tiled floors & walk-in shower, his/her vanities, garden tub & walkin closet. 3 add'l BR, 2BA & open loft space. Unfinished Basement for storage.