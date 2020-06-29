All apartments in Dunwoody
Location

5327 Whitney Landing, Dunwoody, GA 30360
Dunwoody Panhandle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5BR/4BA/2CAR Garage 4 Sides Brick 2013 built Dunwoody Home w/Rocking Chair Front Porch Available April 6. Open Floor plan w/Hardwoods on main. Granite Kitchen w/tile backsplash, stainless appliances, open to Fireside Living room, brkfst Rm, Playroom/office. Cozy outdoor fireplace on deck. Main Level has BR/Full Tiled Bath, separate Dining Room & Study. Upstairs Huge owner's suite w/sitting room & treyed ceilings, Mstr BA has tiled floors & walk-in shower, his/her vanities, garden tub & walkin closet. 3 add'l BR, 2BA & open loft space. Unfinished Basement for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Whitney Landing have any available units?
5327 Whitney Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5327 Whitney Landing have?
Some of 5327 Whitney Landing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Whitney Landing currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Whitney Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Whitney Landing pet-friendly?
No, 5327 Whitney Landing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5327 Whitney Landing offer parking?
Yes, 5327 Whitney Landing offers parking.
Does 5327 Whitney Landing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Whitney Landing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Whitney Landing have a pool?
No, 5327 Whitney Landing does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Whitney Landing have accessible units?
No, 5327 Whitney Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Whitney Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5327 Whitney Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 5327 Whitney Landing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5327 Whitney Landing does not have units with air conditioning.
