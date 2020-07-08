All apartments in Dunwoody
Dunwoody, GA
4984 Wickford Way
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:06 AM

4984 Wickford Way

4984 Wickford Way · No Longer Available
Location

4984 Wickford Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained 4-Bedroom Home in Sought after Vanderlyn Elem. School District! Hardwoods throughout 2nd floor and 1st floor (except for Fam Rm). Family Room offers fireplace and adjacent vaulted Sun room. Open Deck overlooking a huge beautiful fenced in backyard. Renovated Kitchen offers all SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in pantry. Renovated Master Bath Bath Features New Tiled Shower and Tile Flooring. Blinds at all windows. Fin rm in lower level.
Grass cutting included in rent. Flat long driveway, 2-car side entry garage. Convenient to Dun. Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4984 Wickford Way have any available units?
4984 Wickford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4984 Wickford Way have?
Some of 4984 Wickford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4984 Wickford Way currently offering any rent specials?
4984 Wickford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4984 Wickford Way pet-friendly?
No, 4984 Wickford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4984 Wickford Way offer parking?
Yes, 4984 Wickford Way offers parking.
Does 4984 Wickford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4984 Wickford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4984 Wickford Way have a pool?
No, 4984 Wickford Way does not have a pool.
Does 4984 Wickford Way have accessible units?
No, 4984 Wickford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4984 Wickford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4984 Wickford Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4984 Wickford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4984 Wickford Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
