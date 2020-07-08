4984 Wickford Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Well Maintained 4-Bedroom Home in Sought after Vanderlyn Elem. School District! Hardwoods throughout 2nd floor and 1st floor (except for Fam Rm). Family Room offers fireplace and adjacent vaulted Sun room. Open Deck overlooking a huge beautiful fenced in backyard. Renovated Kitchen offers all SS appliances, granite counters, walk-in pantry. Renovated Master Bath Bath Features New Tiled Shower and Tile Flooring. Blinds at all windows. Fin rm in lower level.

Grass cutting included in rent. Flat long driveway, 2-car side entry garage. Convenient to Dun. Village.