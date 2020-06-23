All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

4732 Cypress Commons

4732 Cypress Commons · No Longer Available
Location

4732 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious end unit townhome tucked away in a quiet gated community with a premium location overlooking treelined courtyard. Enjoy quick access to Atlanta's major arteries I-285, I-75, I-85, GA-400, walkable to MARTA, Perimeter Mall, shopping and restaurants. Open floor plan showcases beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room is open to the kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, pendant lighting, and two balconies. Upstairs master retreat with oversized glass shower, soaking tub and double vanities. True 2 car garage with side by side parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 Cypress Commons have any available units?
4732 Cypress Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4732 Cypress Commons have?
Some of 4732 Cypress Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4732 Cypress Commons currently offering any rent specials?
4732 Cypress Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 Cypress Commons pet-friendly?
No, 4732 Cypress Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4732 Cypress Commons offer parking?
Yes, 4732 Cypress Commons offers parking.
Does 4732 Cypress Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4732 Cypress Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 Cypress Commons have a pool?
Yes, 4732 Cypress Commons has a pool.
Does 4732 Cypress Commons have accessible units?
No, 4732 Cypress Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 Cypress Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4732 Cypress Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 Cypress Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 4732 Cypress Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
