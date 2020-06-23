4732 Cypress Commons

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious end unit townhome tucked away in a quiet gated community with a premium location overlooking treelined courtyard. Enjoy quick access to Atlanta's major arteries I-285, I-75, I-85, GA-400, walkable to MARTA, Perimeter Mall, shopping and restaurants. Open floor plan showcases beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room is open to the kitchen with white cabinetry, granite counters, pendant lighting, and two balconies. Upstairs master retreat with oversized glass shower, soaking tub and double vanities. True 2 car garage with side by side parking.