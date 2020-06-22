4714 Dogwood Alley

Amenities

Sought after Perimeter/Dunwoody location! Close to 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 3BR/3.5BA TH at End/Corner of 2nd courtyard across from pool. 2 porches, 2 Car Attached Garage, chef's kitchen w/ rich dark stained cabinets, marble countertops, SS applncs, Frplc & Bookshelves, Open Plan, Lots of Light, Site Finished dark stained HW floors on main lvl, Whole House Surround Sound, 10' ceilings thruout. Easy access to GA400, I-285, hospitals, corp. offices, shopping & dining & more. Gated, State of the Art Security Cameras/Scanners!