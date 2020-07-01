Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4682 Sharon Valley Ct Available 10/31/19 We have the wonderful 4 bed/3 bath youve been waiting for! - Home is in very sought after neighborhood and in cul de sac with full fenced rear yard. Home has great entertainment rear exterior yard with open deck and a screened in porch. Home is 2 story, 2 car garage with one bedroom and full bath on main, great for in laws and or teens. Master is up with private double vanity bathroom. Kitchen is open to secondary family room and a separate living and dining room.



The goal with Bella Management is to assist you in finding a home. The process is quick and easy. Upon applying you will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee of $ 45.00 per applicant.

We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit



1x Deposit + 1 Months Rent



To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:



678-807-5150



(RLNE3987314)