4668 Magnolia Commons

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Best location in close-in Perimeter-Dunwoody area! Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath executive townhome in gated The Gramercy. Super convenient location in close proximity to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, Marta and more! Small, quiet community, great neighbors. Chef's kitchen with beautiful dark stained cabinets, Italian carrera marble countertops and huge island, ss appliances, designer light fixtures. Site finished hardwood floors throughout the home, wired for surround sound, 10' ceilings. Most popular 2 bedroom floor plan.