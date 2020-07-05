All apartments in Dunwoody
4668 Magnolia Commons

4668 Magnolia Commons
Location

4668 Magnolia Commons, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Best location in close-in Perimeter-Dunwoody area! Beautiful and well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath executive townhome in gated The Gramercy. Super convenient location in close proximity to over 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, Marta and more! Small, quiet community, great neighbors. Chef's kitchen with beautiful dark stained cabinets, Italian carrera marble countertops and huge island, ss appliances, designer light fixtures. Site finished hardwood floors throughout the home, wired for surround sound, 10' ceilings. Most popular 2 bedroom floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 Magnolia Commons have any available units?
4668 Magnolia Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4668 Magnolia Commons have?
Some of 4668 Magnolia Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 Magnolia Commons currently offering any rent specials?
4668 Magnolia Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 Magnolia Commons pet-friendly?
No, 4668 Magnolia Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4668 Magnolia Commons offer parking?
Yes, 4668 Magnolia Commons offers parking.
Does 4668 Magnolia Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4668 Magnolia Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 Magnolia Commons have a pool?
No, 4668 Magnolia Commons does not have a pool.
Does 4668 Magnolia Commons have accessible units?
No, 4668 Magnolia Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 Magnolia Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4668 Magnolia Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does 4668 Magnolia Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 4668 Magnolia Commons does not have units with air conditioning.

