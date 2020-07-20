All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 4576 Holliston Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4576 Holliston Rd
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

4576 Holliston Rd

4576 Holliston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4576 Holliston Road, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4576 Holliston Rd Available 07/20/19 Dunwoody Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Wonderful opportunity to live in Dunwoody North! Lovely, fenced, wooded corner lot with 4 bedroom home! Custom cabinetry, shining hardwoods floors, Sparkling granite and stainless highlight the kitchen with view to the fireside family room w/built-ins plus formal living and dining rooms for entertaining. Large master and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Relaxing screened porch overlooks backyard retreat!

Schools:
Chesnut, Peachtree and Dunwoody
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Dunwoody Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE4943111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4576 Holliston Rd have any available units?
4576 Holliston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4576 Holliston Rd have?
Some of 4576 Holliston Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4576 Holliston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4576 Holliston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4576 Holliston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4576 Holliston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4576 Holliston Rd offer parking?
No, 4576 Holliston Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4576 Holliston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4576 Holliston Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4576 Holliston Rd have a pool?
No, 4576 Holliston Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4576 Holliston Rd have accessible units?
No, 4576 Holliston Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4576 Holliston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4576 Holliston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4576 Holliston Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4576 Holliston Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunwoody 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunwoody Apartments with PoolsDunwoody Cheap Apartments
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Branches

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College