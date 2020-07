Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Huge beautiful renovated ranch, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, beautiful kitchen with granite counters. hardwood floors, freshly painted, prof. landscaping. New roof and HVAC! large screened porch and deck. Private fenced back yard. Great location, 1 exit from Perimeter Mall. Walk to swim/tennis and Brook Run Park. House is move in ready. Owner lives in the basement unit downstairs (has an exterior entry, and totally separated). Call/text/email agent for showing appointment.