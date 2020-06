Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

Enjoy all the dining & shopping that the Perimeter Mall area offers from this modern 2 bed/2 bath townhome. Gated community with an excellent community pool. Each bedroom is on a separate level providing comfortable separate living areas. The kitchen is a designed with the chef in mind, with lots of work-space and modern appliances. If this is your desired location, this home will be too.