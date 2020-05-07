All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM

2300 Peachford Road

Location

2300 Peachford Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
One of the rarest opportunities in Dunwoody, Sterling of Dunwoody rarely has rentals available. This gated community close to everything but situated near Brook Run Park and close to I285, features a community pool, community garden, clubhouse, small fitness room, sidewalks and streetlights. This home is on the top floor with high ceilings, granite countertops, stained cabinets, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, hardwoods in main living area, computer area and a nice balcony, is waiting for you. Great location!!! Don't miss out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Peachford Road have any available units?
2300 Peachford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2300 Peachford Road have?
Some of 2300 Peachford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Peachford Road currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Peachford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Peachford Road pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Peachford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2300 Peachford Road offer parking?
No, 2300 Peachford Road does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Peachford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Peachford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Peachford Road have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Peachford Road has a pool.
Does 2300 Peachford Road have accessible units?
No, 2300 Peachford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Peachford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Peachford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Peachford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Peachford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
