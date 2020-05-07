2300 Peachford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden elevator gym pool bbq/grill

One of the rarest opportunities in Dunwoody, Sterling of Dunwoody rarely has rentals available. This gated community close to everything but situated near Brook Run Park and close to I285, features a community pool, community garden, clubhouse, small fitness room, sidewalks and streetlights. This home is on the top floor with high ceilings, granite countertops, stained cabinets, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, hardwoods in main living area, computer area and a nice balcony, is waiting for you. Great location!!! Don't miss out!!