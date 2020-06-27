2217 Cherring Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great location! Huge backyard! Awesome schools! - Property Id: 137880



Beautiful property and perfect location. This family friendly 2600 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a garage, deck, hardwood floors, fireplace, and huge fenced in yard. You will not find a better location! This property is on a private street and is within walking distance to Brook Run Park, the MJCCA and Ga State University Perimeter Campus and a short drive to Perimeter Mall, I-285, 400 and numerous restaurants and shops. Dunwoody Elementary, Peachtree Middle and Dunwoody High School are all within 2 miles and there are several swim/tennis communities nearby. This is a must and won't last long!

No Pets Allowed



