Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2217 Cherring Ln

2217 Cherring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Cherring Lane, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location! Huge backyard! Awesome schools! - Property Id: 137880

Beautiful property and perfect location. This family friendly 2600 sq. ft home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a garage, deck, hardwood floors, fireplace, and huge fenced in yard. You will not find a better location! This property is on a private street and is within walking distance to Brook Run Park, the MJCCA and Ga State University Perimeter Campus and a short drive to Perimeter Mall, I-285, 400 and numerous restaurants and shops. Dunwoody Elementary, Peachtree Middle and Dunwoody High School are all within 2 miles and there are several swim/tennis communities nearby. This is a must and won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137880p
Property Id 137880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Cherring Ln have any available units?
2217 Cherring Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2217 Cherring Ln have?
Some of 2217 Cherring Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Cherring Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Cherring Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Cherring Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Cherring Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 2217 Cherring Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Cherring Ln offers parking.
Does 2217 Cherring Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Cherring Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Cherring Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Cherring Ln has a pool.
Does 2217 Cherring Ln have accessible units?
No, 2217 Cherring Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Cherring Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Cherring Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 Cherring Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 Cherring Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
