Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
3667 Postwaite Circle
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3667 Postwaite Circle
3667 Postwaite Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
3667 Postwaite Cir, Duluth, GA 30097
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Home near Suwanee park, Cherry cabinets, Hardwood floors on main, ready to move-in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3667 Postwaite Circle have any available units?
3667 Postwaite Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Duluth, GA
.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Duluth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3667 Postwaite Circle have?
Some of 3667 Postwaite Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3667 Postwaite Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Postwaite Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Postwaite Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3667 Postwaite Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Duluth
.
Does 3667 Postwaite Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3667 Postwaite Circle offers parking.
Does 3667 Postwaite Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3667 Postwaite Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Postwaite Circle have a pool?
No, 3667 Postwaite Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3667 Postwaite Circle have accessible units?
No, 3667 Postwaite Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Postwaite Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3667 Postwaite Circle has units with dishwashers.
