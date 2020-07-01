767 N Parkwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Awesome location close to Emory and downtown Decatur, walking distance to Fernbank Museum & Deepdene Park. Beautiful brick duplex, move-in ready no need to wait. Main level; great size living room with cozy brick fireplace and built-ins, gorgeous hardwood floors and guest powder room. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, convenient to the spacious breakfast room that leads out to a private deck, great for entertaining family and friends. The laundry room includes a washer/dryer.