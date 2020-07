520 Emory Cir

Amenities

IN THE HEART OF DRUID HILLS, STEPS TO EMORY. AND DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL. FABULOUS STAIRCASE OFF 2 STORY FOYER. KITCHEN VIEWS TO BREAKFAST AREA AND LIVING ROOM. FORMAL DINING ROOM THAT SEATS 12+. VERY OPEN PLAN. LARGE DECK. MULTIPLE WINDOWS AND SKYLIGHTS. TRAVERTINE TILE IN MASTER BATH, SECOND FIREPLACE, AND HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET ENHANCE THE MASTER SUITE..HARD COAT STUCCO EUROPEAN LOOK. FUNCTIONAL BASEMENT HAS 9' CEILING AND FINISHED OFFICE/LIBRARY. TWO CAR BACK ENTRY GARAGE. PARKING IN REAR FOR ADDITIONAL CARS.