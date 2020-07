Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available in Druid Hills! Quiet neighborhood with a great setting conveniently located near CDC & Decatur, and just a half mile from Emory's campus. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Electricity, water and trash included in rent - tenant pays gas. There are two sets of washer and dryers for the 3 units to share at no charge.