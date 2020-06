Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

Spectacular Intown executive residence is extremely private, tastefully decorated, spacious and located in the Druid Hills area just up the street from Emory Hospital and CDC. Mater includes spa-like features & oversized closet. This home features a completely furnished basement with full kitchen, bedroom/bath, media room, gardens, 3 car garage + is located in a quiet community next to a community pool and playgrounds. Perfect for a growing family with in-laws or Nanny.