1815 Westminster Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Charming English style cottage. Just renovated featuring: new kitchen (cabinets, granite countertops, appliances and microwave); fresh painting; refinished hardwood floors; new heating and air conditioning; and new upstairs bathroom. The upstairs is finished with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath (shower only). Living room with decorative stone fireplace, french doors to screened porch, and exposed oak staircase. Separate dining room has arched opening. Laundry connections in basement. Residential permit parking on street only. Easy access to Emory, CDC, and Downtown Decatur.