All apartments in Druid Hills
Find more places like 1815 Westminster Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Druid Hills, GA
/
1815 Westminster Way NE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:00 PM

1815 Westminster Way NE

1815 Westminster Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Druid Hills
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1815 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA 30307
Druid Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming English style cottage. Just renovated featuring: new kitchen (cabinets, granite countertops, appliances and microwave); fresh painting; refinished hardwood floors; new heating and air conditioning; and new upstairs bathroom. The upstairs is finished with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath (shower only). Living room with decorative stone fireplace, french doors to screened porch, and exposed oak staircase. Separate dining room has arched opening. Laundry connections in basement. Residential permit parking on street only. Easy access to Emory, CDC, and Downtown Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Westminster Way NE have any available units?
1815 Westminster Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1815 Westminster Way NE have?
Some of 1815 Westminster Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Westminster Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Westminster Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Westminster Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Westminster Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Druid Hills.
Does 1815 Westminster Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Westminster Way NE offers parking.
Does 1815 Westminster Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Westminster Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Westminster Way NE have a pool?
No, 1815 Westminster Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Westminster Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1815 Westminster Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Westminster Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Westminster Way NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Westminster Way NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1815 Westminster Way NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Square
1400 Briarcliff Rd NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306

Similar Pages

Druid Hills 1 BedroomsDruid Hills 2 Bedrooms
Druid Hills Cheap PlacesDruid Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Emory UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLanier Technical College
Life University