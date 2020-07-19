All apartments in Druid Hills
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

1376 Normandy Dr NE

1376 Normandy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1376 Normandy Drive, Druid Hills, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is it, look no further!
1949 jewel renovated with designer modern finishes is located minutes from Emory and Virginia Highlands. It's truly the best of both worlds! Hardwood and Terrazzo Flooring through out the home. Formal Living and Dining Rooms. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, hidden slide out drawers, built in trivets, gas stove, dual deep steel sink, and plenty of storage. Spacious Great Room with marble fireplace, exposed wood beams, French doors that lead to the patio. The Master Retreat has 2 walk-in closets, en suite bath with dual cooper sinks and over-sized shower. Beautiful outdoor living! There is an enclosed, private patio as well as a second one which is open to the large fenced backyard. 3 car garage with extra storage! Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. Weight limit of 50 lbs. No aggressive breeds. A rare in-town find!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1376 Normandy Dr NE have any available units?
1376 Normandy Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1376 Normandy Dr NE have?
Some of 1376 Normandy Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1376 Normandy Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1376 Normandy Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1376 Normandy Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1376 Normandy Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1376 Normandy Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 1376 Normandy Dr NE offers parking.
Does 1376 Normandy Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1376 Normandy Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1376 Normandy Dr NE have a pool?
No, 1376 Normandy Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1376 Normandy Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1376 Normandy Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1376 Normandy Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1376 Normandy Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1376 Normandy Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1376 Normandy Dr NE has units with air conditioning.
