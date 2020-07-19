1376 Normandy Dr NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1949 jewel renovated with designer modern finishes is located minutes from Emory and Virginia Highlands. It's truly the best of both worlds! Hardwood and Terrazzo Flooring through out the home. Formal Living and Dining Rooms. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with Corian countertops, hidden slide out drawers, built in trivets, gas stove, dual deep steel sink, and plenty of storage. Spacious Great Room with marble fireplace, exposed wood beams, French doors that lead to the patio. The Master Retreat has 2 walk-in closets, en suite bath with dual cooper sinks and over-sized shower. Beautiful outdoor living! There is an enclosed, private patio as well as a second one which is open to the large fenced backyard. 3 car garage with extra storage! Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. Weight limit of 50 lbs. No aggressive breeds. A rare in-town find!