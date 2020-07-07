6202 Millstone Trl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage guest suite media room

Beautiful craftsman style 3 story home situated on a cut-de-sac in the charming Stewarts Creek at Chapel Hill subdivision. This home is perfect for the family who loves entertaining! The elaborate terrace level boasts an inviting pub style bar room with gorgeous built in seating, home theatre, game room and more! There are (4) large bedrooms upstairs with a guest suite on the main level, complete with its own bathroom. The home has hardwood floors on the main level, stairs and hallways. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! LEASE PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE.