Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

6202 Millstone Trl

6202 Millstone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Millstone Trail, Douglasville, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
Beautiful craftsman style 3 story home situated on a cut-de-sac in the charming Stewarts Creek at Chapel Hill subdivision. This home is perfect for the family who loves entertaining! The elaborate terrace level boasts an inviting pub style bar room with gorgeous built in seating, home theatre, game room and more! There are (4) large bedrooms upstairs with a guest suite on the main level, complete with its own bathroom. The home has hardwood floors on the main level, stairs and hallways. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! LEASE PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Millstone Trl have any available units?
6202 Millstone Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Millstone Trl have?
Some of 6202 Millstone Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Millstone Trl currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Millstone Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Millstone Trl pet-friendly?
No, 6202 Millstone Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6202 Millstone Trl offer parking?
Yes, 6202 Millstone Trl offers parking.
Does 6202 Millstone Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Millstone Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Millstone Trl have a pool?
Yes, 6202 Millstone Trl has a pool.
Does 6202 Millstone Trl have accessible units?
No, 6202 Millstone Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Millstone Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 Millstone Trl has units with dishwashers.

