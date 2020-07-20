2852 Talisman Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Beautiful 4 sided brick ranch in sought after "Briarmoor Manor", minutes from 85 or 285. Featuring 4 BR's/3 full baths. Sits on 1/2 acre lvl lot. Bright inviting LR/DR combo. Casual cozy FR w fplc opens up to screened in sunroom/deck & views to kitchen. Updated open concept kitchen w granite & bkfst bar. Kitche back door leads to carport, Basement is finished w huge rec space, 1 BR & 1BA & lg unfinished storage area. Real hdwds throughout, huge fenced in back ard, newer roof, gutters, & water heater. Very well taken care of! Pool and swim team.