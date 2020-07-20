All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
2852 Talisman Court NE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

2852 Talisman Court NE

2852 Talisman Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2852 Talisman Court Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Beautiful 4 sided brick ranch in sought after "Briarmoor Manor", minutes from 85 or 285. Featuring 4 BR's/3 full baths. Sits on 1/2 acre lvl lot. Bright inviting LR/DR combo. Casual cozy FR w fplc opens up to screened in sunroom/deck & views to kitchen. Updated open concept kitchen w granite & bkfst bar. Kitche back door leads to carport, Basement is finished w huge rec space, 1 BR & 1BA & lg unfinished storage area. Real hdwds throughout, huge fenced in back ard, newer roof, gutters, & water heater. Very well taken care of! Pool and swim team.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 Talisman Court NE have any available units?
2852 Talisman Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2852 Talisman Court NE have?
Some of 2852 Talisman Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 Talisman Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Talisman Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Talisman Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 2852 Talisman Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2852 Talisman Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 2852 Talisman Court NE offers parking.
Does 2852 Talisman Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2852 Talisman Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Talisman Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 2852 Talisman Court NE has a pool.
Does 2852 Talisman Court NE have accessible units?
No, 2852 Talisman Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Talisman Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2852 Talisman Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2852 Talisman Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2852 Talisman Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
