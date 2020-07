Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new SFH with Rosedale open floor plan, spacious family room w/hardwood floors throughout. W/carpet in bedroom. Electric fireplace in family room, SS appliances, granite countertop, breakfast bar. Spacious pantry, 42’ cabinets. Expansive Owners suite w/large walk-in closet, garden tub w/tile surround, separate 4 ft shower, raised height his and her vanity. 4th bedroom on 3rd floor with full bath. Easy access to 285 & 78, close to everywhere. Ready on May 8, 2020.