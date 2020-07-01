All apartments in Decatur
9 Village Walk Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

9 Village Walk Drive

9 Village Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 Village Walk Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
City of Decatur - Walk Score 81, Bike Score 76! Recently renovated on quiet, private street-- blocks from the Decatur Square and short walk to award-winning schools. Minutes from restaurants, MARTA, rec center, library, and brand-new Talley Street Elementary. 4 Bedrooms upstairs with 3 full en suite bathrooms! Half bath on main level with 2-car garage, custom screened porch, large deck and grill pad in private back yard to enjoy! Includes SS appliances (brand new fridge just installed!), granite counters, and high-flow range hood. New HVAC and Nest in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Village Walk Drive have any available units?
9 Village Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 9 Village Walk Drive have?
Some of 9 Village Walk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Village Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Village Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Village Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Village Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 9 Village Walk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Village Walk Drive offers parking.
Does 9 Village Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Village Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Village Walk Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Village Walk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Village Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Village Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Village Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Village Walk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Village Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Village Walk Drive has units with air conditioning.

