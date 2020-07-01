9 Village Walk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

City of Decatur - Walk Score 81, Bike Score 76! Recently renovated on quiet, private street-- blocks from the Decatur Square and short walk to award-winning schools. Minutes from restaurants, MARTA, rec center, library, and brand-new Talley Street Elementary. 4 Bedrooms upstairs with 3 full en suite bathrooms! Half bath on main level with 2-car garage, custom screened porch, large deck and grill pad in private back yard to enjoy! Includes SS appliances (brand new fridge just installed!), granite counters, and high-flow range hood. New HVAC and Nest in 2019.