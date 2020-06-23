739 Scott Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning ceiling fan

Property Amenities coffee bar

Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of Park at Westchester Apartments. LIT specializes in apartments as unique as YOU! Others may say stylish and unique, and we only smile and say “you haven’t seen anything yet (with a wink)......come see what we have to offer”! Our apartment homes are only matched by our exceptional customer service.



Park at Westchester is affordable, but you won't give up any of the upgrades you'd expect in a nicely appointed and updated apartment home. Our design offers you a specious two bedroom, one bathroom with ample closet space and even some with eat in kitchens! WOW! You'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable newly updated apartment homes. We are truly without compare both in price and style in Decatur. And the location is superb!



Located moments from Decatur Square and across the street from Westchester Elementary, and surrounded by historic homes, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic.



Our distinctive apartment homes feature:



• White or Black appliances

• Eat In Kitchens in some homes

• Ceiling fans

• Central Heat and Air

• Washer and Dryer connections



Don’t miss your opportunity to have an address of distinction! Application fee is $75 per person and $150 Administration fee.



Contact Naija Bryant at 404-637-2350 or 404-607-7070 for a personal tour.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 3/15/19

