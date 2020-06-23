All apartments in Decatur
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
739 Scott Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

739 Scott Boulevard

739 Scott Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

739 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of Park at Westchester Apartments. LIT specializes in apartments as unique as YOU! Others may say stylish and unique, and we only smile and say “you haven’t seen anything yet (with a wink)......come see what we have to offer”! Our apartment homes are only matched by our exceptional customer service.

Park at Westchester is affordable, but you won't give up any of the upgrades you'd expect in a nicely appointed and updated apartment home. Our design offers you a specious two bedroom, one bathroom with ample closet space and even some with eat in kitchens! WOW! You'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable newly updated apartment homes. We are truly without compare both in price and style in Decatur. And the location is superb!

Located moments from Decatur Square and across the street from Westchester Elementary, and surrounded by historic homes, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic.

Our distinctive apartment homes feature:

• White or Black appliances
• Eat In Kitchens in some homes
• Ceiling fans
• Central Heat and Air
• Washer and Dryer connections

Don’t miss your opportunity to have an address of distinction! Application fee is $75 per person and $150 Administration fee.

Contact Naija Bryant at 404-637-2350 or 404-607-7070 for a personal tour.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 3/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Scott Boulevard have any available units?
739 Scott Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
How much is rent in Decatur, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Scott Boulevard have?
Some of 739 Scott Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
739 Scott Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 739 Scott Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 739 Scott Boulevard offer parking?
No, 739 Scott Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 739 Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Scott Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 739 Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 739 Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 739 Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Scott Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
