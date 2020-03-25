All apartments in Decatur
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

506 E Lake Drive

506 East Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

506 East Lake Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming Cape Cod-ish cottage with hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, newer cabinets and stainless appliances. Attached one car garage along with a standalone work shop (or use as additional storage). One of the bedrooms was once a porch, now enclosed with a closet. Could be used accordingly or as a great office with plenty of light. Homes in truly great shape! Just a couple blocks from Oakhurst village and borders Oakhurst Park with tennis and ball fields. Less than a block west is a dog park. Renowned City of Decatur school system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E Lake Drive have any available units?
506 E Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 506 E Lake Drive have?
Some of 506 E Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 E Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 E Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 E Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 506 E Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 E Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 506 E Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 E Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 506 E Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 E Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 E Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 E Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 E Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 E Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
