506 E Lake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Charming Cape Cod-ish cottage with hardwoods throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, newer cabinets and stainless appliances. Attached one car garage along with a standalone work shop (or use as additional storage). One of the bedrooms was once a porch, now enclosed with a closet. Could be used accordingly or as a great office with plenty of light. Homes in truly great shape! Just a couple blocks from Oakhurst village and borders Oakhurst Park with tennis and ball fields. Less than a block west is a dog park. Renowned City of Decatur school system.