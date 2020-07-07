All apartments in Decatur
Location

483 East Pharr Road, Decatur, GA 30030
College Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Recently renovated like new home in Decatur and Winona Park Elem. Foyer welcomes you into modern formal LR with built in's and fireplace feature.Formal DR with wainscoting and views to kitchen with spacious island, granite countertops, SS appliances and also opens to den or family room. Private level backyard with mature trees.All bedrooms are up with master featuring stylish master bath and designer walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms have newer carpet, hall bath with subway tile and timeless classic finishes.Easy access to Decatur Square,Oakhurst,Agenes Scott, Emory.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 483 E Pharr Road have any available units?
483 E Pharr Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 483 E Pharr Road have?
Some of 483 E Pharr Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 483 E Pharr Road currently offering any rent specials?
483 E Pharr Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 483 E Pharr Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 483 E Pharr Road is pet friendly.
Does 483 E Pharr Road offer parking?
Yes, 483 E Pharr Road offers parking.
Does 483 E Pharr Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 483 E Pharr Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 483 E Pharr Road have a pool?
No, 483 E Pharr Road does not have a pool.
Does 483 E Pharr Road have accessible units?
No, 483 E Pharr Road does not have accessible units.
Does 483 E Pharr Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 483 E Pharr Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 483 E Pharr Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 483 E Pharr Road has units with air conditioning.

