483 E Pharr Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Recently renovated like new home in Decatur and Winona Park Elem. Foyer welcomes you into modern formal LR with built in's and fireplace feature.Formal DR with wainscoting and views to kitchen with spacious island, granite countertops, SS appliances and also opens to den or family room. Private level backyard with mature trees.All bedrooms are up with master featuring stylish master bath and designer walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms have newer carpet, hall bath with subway tile and timeless classic finishes.Easy access to Decatur Square,Oakhurst,Agenes Scott, Emory.

