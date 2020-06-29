All apartments in Decatur
Last updated February 28 2020

432 E Howard Avenue

432 East Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

432 East Howard Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Monte Hewett Homes built in 2017. Dramatic tri-level with high-end finishes. Ground floor has bedroom/den/office, full bath, 2 closets, and 2 car garage. Second floor is an open floor plan with 10' ceilings and powder room. Upscale kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite tops and oversized island with breakfast seating. Great room is a large expansive space (be creative) with balcony. Third floor has master with 2 walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms, and laundry closet. Master bath has double vanity and oversize shower. Private, front courtyard with gas connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 E Howard Avenue have any available units?
432 E Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 432 E Howard Avenue have?
Some of 432 E Howard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 E Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 E Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 E Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 E Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 432 E Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 E Howard Avenue offers parking.
Does 432 E Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 432 E Howard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 E Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 E Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 E Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 E Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 E Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 E Howard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 E Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 E Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
