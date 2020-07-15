All apartments in Decatur
307 Adair Street

307 Adair Street · (678) 617-8678
Location

307 Adair Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Adair Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E5 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home! This gem sits in one of Decatur's best kept secrets. The Decatur Townhouses community is adjacent to Adair Park and walkable to Downtown Decatur, Oakhurst Marta and much more. You will love listening to the birds sing from the canopy provided by the mature landscaping. You'll soak in the sun and take a dip in the community pool the homeowner's association has carefully opened for the season. You won't believe the spaciousness of this end unit, 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome. Like to cook? This kitchen awaits your culinary prowess. As if this home and its community aren't enough, the home is located within the award winning City Schools of Decatur. And then there's Decatur ...
Voted one of America's top 10 neighborhoods by The American Planning Association. Come visit the shops, restaurants and culture cultivating the mantra "It's greater in Decatur!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Adair Street have any available units?
307 Adair Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 Adair Street have?
Some of 307 Adair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Adair Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 Adair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Adair Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 Adair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 307 Adair Street offer parking?
No, 307 Adair Street does not offer parking.
Does 307 Adair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Adair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Adair Street have a pool?
Yes, 307 Adair Street has a pool.
Does 307 Adair Street have accessible units?
No, 307 Adair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Adair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Adair Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Adair Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Adair Street does not have units with air conditioning.
