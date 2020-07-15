307 Adair Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pool

Welcome home! This gem sits in one of Decatur's best kept secrets. The Decatur Townhouses community is adjacent to Adair Park and walkable to Downtown Decatur, Oakhurst Marta and much more. You will love listening to the birds sing from the canopy provided by the mature landscaping. You'll soak in the sun and take a dip in the community pool the homeowner's association has carefully opened for the season. You won't believe the spaciousness of this end unit, 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome. Like to cook? This kitchen awaits your culinary prowess. As if this home and its community aren't enough, the home is located within the award winning City Schools of Decatur. And then there's Decatur ...

Voted one of America's top 10 neighborhoods by The American Planning Association. Come visit the shops, restaurants and culture cultivating the mantra "It's greater in Decatur!"