260 Greenwood Circle, Decatur, GA 30030 Adair Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Freshly painted, new carpet upstairs, new light fixtures, laminate floors downstairs. Garage enters at step-saver kitchen. Lovely private backyard, French doors to outside deck. Walk to downtown area, restaurants. Great Decatur schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 260 Greenwood Circle have any available units?
260 Greenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 260 Greenwood Circle have?
Some of 260 Greenwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Greenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
260 Greenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.