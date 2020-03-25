All apartments in Decatur
Last updated September 20 2019

260 Greenwood Circle

260 Greenwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

260 Greenwood Circle, Decatur, GA 30030
Adair Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted, new carpet upstairs, new light fixtures, laminate floors downstairs. Garage enters at step-saver kitchen. Lovely private backyard, French doors to outside deck. Walk to downtown area, restaurants. Great Decatur schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Greenwood Circle have any available units?
260 Greenwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 260 Greenwood Circle have?
Some of 260 Greenwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Greenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
260 Greenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Greenwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 260 Greenwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 260 Greenwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 260 Greenwood Circle offers parking.
Does 260 Greenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Greenwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Greenwood Circle have a pool?
No, 260 Greenwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 260 Greenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 260 Greenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Greenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Greenwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Greenwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Greenwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
