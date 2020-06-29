176 Olympic Pl

Amenities

Located on a quiet dead end street in hot Oakhurst and rebuilt from the foundation up in 2015 w/ hardwoods & high end finishes, you've found home! Easy walk to City of Decatur schools, Oakhurst Village & Decatur. Main level features a bedroom/den/office w/ full bath, separate living & dining rooms, plus family room open to the chefs kitchen, complete w/ granite counters, stainless appliances & solid wood cabinets. Upstairs is a master retreat w/ ensuite bath. 2 addt'l bedrooms & additional full bath are generous in size. Fenced back yard; most pets allowed. Professionally landscaped yard & front porch round out this beautiful, like-new construction home. Avail unfurnished or furnished and ready for move in now!