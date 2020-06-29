All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 176 Olympic Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
176 Olympic Pl
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:37 PM

176 Olympic Pl

176 Olympic Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

176 Olympic Place, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Located on a quiet dead end street in hot Oakhurst and rebuilt from the foundation up in 2015 w/ hardwoods & high end finishes, you've found home! Easy walk to City of Decatur schools, Oakhurst Village & Decatur. Main level features a bedroom/den/office w/ full bath, separate living & dining rooms, plus family room open to the chefs kitchen, complete w/ granite counters, stainless appliances & solid wood cabinets. Upstairs is a master retreat w/ ensuite bath. 2 addt'l bedrooms & additional full bath are generous in size. Fenced back yard; most pets allowed. Professionally landscaped yard & front porch round out this beautiful, like-new construction home. Avail unfurnished or furnished and ready for move in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Olympic Pl have any available units?
176 Olympic Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 176 Olympic Pl have?
Some of 176 Olympic Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Olympic Pl currently offering any rent specials?
176 Olympic Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Olympic Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Olympic Pl is pet friendly.
Does 176 Olympic Pl offer parking?
Yes, 176 Olympic Pl offers parking.
Does 176 Olympic Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Olympic Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Olympic Pl have a pool?
No, 176 Olympic Pl does not have a pool.
Does 176 Olympic Pl have accessible units?
No, 176 Olympic Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Olympic Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Olympic Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Olympic Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Olympic Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive
Decatur, GA 30033
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl
Decatur, GA 30030
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College