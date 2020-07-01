141 Emerson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking

This lovely renovated home is located on a quiet residential street in the City of Decatur, with the square just a short walk away. The property was taken to the studs 10/2017. Just a short 10 min walk to pubs coffee shops and retail. The house sits next door to the famed garden of Ryan Gainey and boasts views into his award winning garden. Take a seat on the large front porch or the back terrace and soak in the sights and sounds. Just minutes to Emory, the CDC and Agnes Scott. And a quick drive to midtown and the surrounding areas. a must see for all in town renters.