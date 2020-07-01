All apartments in Decatur
141 Emerson Avenue
141 Emerson Avenue

141 Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

141 Emerson Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Adair Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
This lovely renovated home is located on a quiet residential street in the City of Decatur, with the square just a short walk away. The property was taken to the studs 10/2017. Just a short 10 min walk to pubs coffee shops and retail. The house sits next door to the famed garden of Ryan Gainey and boasts views into his award winning garden. Take a seat on the large front porch or the back terrace and soak in the sights and sounds. Just minutes to Emory, the CDC and Agnes Scott. And a quick drive to midtown and the surrounding areas. a must see for all in town renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Emerson Avenue have any available units?
141 Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 141 Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 141 Emerson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
141 Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 141 Emerson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 141 Emerson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 141 Emerson Avenue offers parking.
Does 141 Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Emerson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 141 Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 141 Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 141 Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Emerson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Emerson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

