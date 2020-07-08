All apartments in Decatur
Find more places like 12 Village Walk Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
12 Village Walk Dr
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

12 Village Walk Dr

12 Village Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12 Village Walk Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Sycamore Street

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful renovated home in the City of Decatur! Walk to restaurants, shopping and schools. 2-story foyer, gorgeous kitchen with granite, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan and 2-car garage. Private fenced-in backyard. Custom coffer ceilings, playroom/additional bedroom upstairs, so larger than other homes in subdivision. House not the train track side. 1 year or longer lease is available. The renovations have been completed (updated kitchen, all bathrooms and freshly painted). New photos to follow soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Village Walk Dr have any available units?
12 Village Walk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 12 Village Walk Dr have?
Some of 12 Village Walk Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Village Walk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12 Village Walk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Village Walk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12 Village Walk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 12 Village Walk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12 Village Walk Dr offers parking.
Does 12 Village Walk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Village Walk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Village Walk Dr have a pool?
No, 12 Village Walk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12 Village Walk Dr have accessible units?
No, 12 Village Walk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Village Walk Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Village Walk Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Village Walk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Village Walk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln
Decatur, GA 30030
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr
Decatur, GA 30032
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr
Decatur, GA 30030
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir
Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms
Decatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Pet Friendly Places
Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College