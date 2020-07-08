12 Village Walk Dr

Amenities
Beautiful renovated home in the City of Decatur! Walk to restaurants, shopping and schools. 2-story foyer, gorgeous kitchen with granite, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan and 2-car garage. Private fenced-in backyard. Custom coffer ceilings, playroom/additional bedroom upstairs, so larger than other homes in subdivision. House not the train track side. 1 year or longer lease is available. The renovations have been completed (updated kitchen, all bathrooms and freshly painted). New photos to follow soon.