Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

106 Glenlake Commons Drive Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Decatur! - Gorgeous home in better than new condition! Located in a much loved quiet neighborhood, with its own gate to recently renovated Glenlake Park, this cluster home has a wonderful open floorplan with lots of light. Master with gorgeous ensuite on it's own private level is just steps up from main living area; 3 more bedrooms and spacious loft are just 7 steps up from the master suite. This home features beautiful hardwoods and a chef's kitchen overlooking it all. Side patio for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. Walk and bike to Decatur, schools, and the pool. Convenient to Glenlake Park/pool/tennis courts. Easy walk to Decatur Square, Eddie's Attic and all the great Decatur hotspots. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Available at the end of July! Home is tenant-occupied through the middle of July. We will begin showings on July 22 with available move-in around July 24. Copy and paste to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/0121c30076



(RLNE5780065)