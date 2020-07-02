All apartments in Decatur
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

106 Glenlake Commons Drive

106 Glenlake Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Glenlake Commons Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Glennwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
106 Glenlake Commons Drive Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Decatur! - Gorgeous home in better than new condition! Located in a much loved quiet neighborhood, with its own gate to recently renovated Glenlake Park, this cluster home has a wonderful open floorplan with lots of light. Master with gorgeous ensuite on it's own private level is just steps up from main living area; 3 more bedrooms and spacious loft are just 7 steps up from the master suite. This home features beautiful hardwoods and a chef's kitchen overlooking it all. Side patio for relaxing and outdoor entertaining. Walk and bike to Decatur, schools, and the pool. Convenient to Glenlake Park/pool/tennis courts. Easy walk to Decatur Square, Eddie's Attic and all the great Decatur hotspots. Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis with non-refundable pet deposit. Available at the end of July! Home is tenant-occupied through the middle of July. We will begin showings on July 22 with available move-in around July 24. Copy and paste to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/0121c30076

(RLNE5780065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive have any available units?
106 Glenlake Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive have?
Some of 106 Glenlake Commons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Glenlake Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 Glenlake Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Glenlake Commons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Glenlake Commons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive offer parking?
No, 106 Glenlake Commons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Glenlake Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive have a pool?
Yes, 106 Glenlake Commons Drive has a pool.
Does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 Glenlake Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Glenlake Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Glenlake Commons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Glenlake Commons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

