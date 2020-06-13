57 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with balcony
Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.
Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Conyers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.